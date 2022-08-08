WHS tennis drops close one in opener 3-2

WILMINGTON — On a hot, breezy day, the Wilmington High School tennis team opened its season Monday with a 3-2 loss to Talawanda on the WHS courts.

“I was able to see lots of good things by all of our new players, which is very encouraging,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said.

Chandni Sharma and Layna Holmes were winners at first and second singles for the Hurricane.

“Chandni always seems to figure out a way to win,” said Cooper. “Layna and Reagan (Henry, No. 3 singles) have transitioned very nicely to the singles courts from doubles last year.

“That’s a big win at first and second singles for both players. And Reagan proved that should can compete at third singles.”

SUMMARY

Aug 8, 2022

@Wilmington HS Tennis Courts

Talawanda 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1-Chandni Sharma def H. Thomas 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

2-Layna Holmes def S. Kennel 6-4, 6-0

3-Reagan Henry was def by A. Curry 4-6, 5-7

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler were def by Lakes, Page 3-6, 1-6

2-Katelynn Totten, Jenna Pletcher were def by Imoff, Moul 0-6, 0-6