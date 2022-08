GREEN TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie stopped Beavercreek 352 to 371 Monday in an 18-hole non-league boys golf match at Snow Hill Country Club.

Andy Steed led the Falcons with an 82.

Luke Grilliot of Beavercreek was match medalist with an 81.

“We have a lot to work on to get where we need to be,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.

Owen Goodwin and Logan Millers had 87s for Clinton-Massie (12-6 on the year). Connor Stulz finished with a 96. Ethan Robinette had a 106 and Evan Davidson finished with a 108.