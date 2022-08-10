5-under par 30 tops field at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Jack Carson had a 5-under par 30 and won a scorecard playoff Tuesday in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 13, 15, 16.

The runnerup team consisted of Dave Harp, Larry Roddy, Jeff Fryman and Rocky Long.

The rest of the field:

31: Doggy Anderson, Chace Sicurella, Jim Luck.

32: Bob Vanzant, Cliff Doyle, Jim Doak.

32: Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, John Philp.

33: Don Sicurella, French Hatfield, Gary DeFayette.

33: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Carl Zaycosky, Dave Miller.

34: Kevin Mielock, Jeff Watkins, Tom Rickey, Fred Stern.