WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys golf team defeated Miami Trace 202 to 226 Tuesday at The Greens golf course.

Quinton Smith of Clinton-Massie was the match medalist with a 47.

Ethan Robinette followed with a 48 and Liam Denehy had a 49. Brandon Bowling rounded out the Falcons scoring with 58.