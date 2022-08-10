Tigers, Mullen lead Astros, Ellis after preseason 18

GOSHEN — Bethel-Tate leads the SBAAC National Division boys golf team and individual standings after the season-opening 18-hole event Wednesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

The Tigers had 366 with Nick Mullen shooting a 73 to earn medalist honors.

East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis had an 83 and the Astros were third overall after the first 18 holes of the league season.

Blanchester’s Andrew Osborn had a 107 but the Wildcats had just three golfers so are virtually out of any team consideration.

Teams without a full squad receive the high score of the day so BHS had to post a round of 162 to its three scores.

SUMMARY

Aug 10, 2022

SBAAC Boys Golf

Preseason 18

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

National Division

TEAMS

Bethel-Tate 366 Williamsburg 374 East Clinton 384 Clermont NE 397 Georgetown 419 Felicity 436 Blanchester 528

INDIVIDUALS

Bethel-Tate (366) Nick Mullen 73 Xavier Vanchure 90 AJ Johnson 103 CJ Stober 100 Collin Nickell 119 Caleb Guy 162

Blanchester (528) Andrew Osborn 107 Evan Malott 124 Mason Saxour 135

Clermont NE (397) Parker Woolery 84 Ian Howser 95 Wyatt Fisher 101 Dylan Russell 117 Brandon Phelps 142

Felicity (436) Austin Huston 93 Riley Laumbaugh 104 Clayton Shelton 115 Lane McElfresh 124 Connor Redden 142

Georgetown (419) Carson Malott 75 Peyton Schadle 89 Tanner Frazier 120 Natalee McCann 137 Bradley Campbell 135

Williamsburg (374) Karson Lagrange 81 Adam Middendorf 87 Drew Kreimer 102 Ben Trainor 104 Evan Seig 108 Ben Watson 124

East Clinton (384) Nathan Ellis 83 Dakota Collom 93 Mitchell Ellis 96 Austin Kmatz 113 Aiden Walker 112

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_BGLF_1blan0810ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_BGLF_1ec0810ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_BGLF_2blan0810ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_BGLF_2ec0810ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_BGLF_3ec0810ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_BGLF_blanAOsborn0810ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark