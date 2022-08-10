Steed, Falcons get big step up on American field

GOSHEN — Wilmington and New Richmond had solid opening rounds Wednesday in the SBAAC American Division boys golf preseason 18 at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Clinton-Massie went a few steps better.

Led by Andy Steed, the Falcons shot a school record 18 hole round of 297 and have a firm grip on the league standings after 18 holes.

“The guys played great,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.

Steed carded a 3-under par 68 to open on top of the individual standings. Owen Goodwin and Logan Miller both shot 76s while Cam Morgan had a career-best 77.

“Four guys under 80 will win most matches. We have to keep working and keep getting better every week,” said Larrick.

Wilmington is third in the standings with a 328 team score. Dylan Cole led the way with a 79. The Hurricane had four other scores 86 or better on the day.

SUMMARY

Aug 10, 2022

SBAAC Boys Golf

American Division

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 297 New Richmond 326 Wilmington 328 Batavia 388 Western Brown 4939 Goshen 449

INDIVIDUALS

Batavia (388) Isaac Bell 93 Kian Butler 100 Logan Brose 101 Brayden Schmittou 96 Ryan Brose 103 Logan Roller 99

New Richmond (326) Spenser Ast 77 Nick Stoffel 78 Caleb Stephen 90 Carson Kuhlman 84 Brady Merz 99 Zach Dalton 87

Clinton-Massie (297) Connor Stulz 88 Andy Steed 68 Owen Goodwin 76 Logan Miller 76 Evan Davidson 91 Cam Morgan 77

Western Brown (439) Kaden Patten 104 Dylan Helton 123 Levi Holden 10 Luke Bronson 113 Logan Maham 115 Zane Terwilliger 125

Goshen (449) Kaydin Hahn 102 Cohen Hamann 118 Nate Foster 1123 Carson Sizemore 117 Cohen Sizemore 133 Nathan Rose 140

Wilmington (328) Dylan Cole 79 Devon Snyder 82 Tommy Halloran 81 Brayden Black 86 Phil Fulton 90 Landon Mellinger 94

