Hillsboro hands Blanchester 4-1 loss in opener

HILLSBORO — The Blanchester girls tennis team was defeated by Hillsboro 4-1 Wednesday in its season-opening match.

Coach Julia Perry said her team “got our nerves out of the way and are ready to roll.”

The lone win came at second doubles where Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley were 6-0, 6-0 winners.

SUMMARY

Aug 10, 2022

@Hillsboro High School

Hillsboro 4, Blanchester 1

Singles

1-Leah Boegeman was def 6-7, 3-6

2-Lydia Siler was def 1-6, 4-6

3-Lilly Bates was def 1-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Breanna Weldon, Ava Wright were def 3-6, 4-6

2-Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley won 6-0, 6-0