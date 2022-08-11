Massie nets big 5-0 win over Hurricane

WILMINGTON — Led by five sophomores, Clinton-Massie took a giant step in ending Wilmington’s reign atop the SBAAC American Division girls tennis standings Thursday with a convincing 5-0 win on the WHS home court.

“Very proud of the focus and determination this group of girls has,” CM coach Julie Kirby said.

Despite the win, Kirby and her Falcons are not looking ahead.

“They are heading into the season looking at one game at a time,” said Kirby.

Wilmington had won four straight SBAAC American Division girls tennis championships coming in to this season. But returning just one starter from last year put Wilmington as in the unlikely position of making it five straight titles.

Massie’s win Thursday confirmed the Hurricane are now the chaser and not being chased.

“As expected, Massie came ready to play and competed right from the start,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “In fact, they established a dominance in the match we never really fully recovered from. They were firing on all cylinders from the start. We managed some resilience in the second set, but by then it was too little too late. They were clearly better than us on all courts today.”

With such an inexperienced team, Cooper said his squad will learn from this match.

“Hats off to the Falcons,” he said. “We look forward to the rematch.”

SUMMARY

Aug 11, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Addison Swope def Chandni Sharma 6-1, 6-2

2-Maria Jones def Layna Holmes 6-1, 6-1

3-Lilly Logsdon def Reagan Henry 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

1-Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green def Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler 6-0, 6-2

2-Emma Everitt, Noel Gasaway def Josie Heys, Sofia Castiloo 6-1, 6-3