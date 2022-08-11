Field of dreams tourney a big hit in Clarksville

Nearly 500 people were in Clarksville for the three-day Tiffany Jackson Memorial Softball Tournament.

The goal of the tournament is to raise money for a graduating senior at Clinton-Massie High School, help families dealing with cancer and give to the Friends of Clarksville organization, said tournament director Dave Carroll.

Money this year was raised for the Larison family of Carlisle with Tina Larison battling cancer, Conor Hensley who is Tiffany’s son who is going to college this fall and the Friends of Clarksville.

Cindy McCoy, Noni Wood, the Friends of Clarksville committee, and all the people who made donations and attended the event.

Next year’s tournament will be held Aug. 3-6, Carroll said.

Jessica Bare won the Reds ticket/basket which raised more than $2,000 for the Larison family.

Mark and Jodie Dillow won the cabin stay at Hocking Hills which was the grand prize as the Friends of Clarksville raffle.

More than 40 players participated in the 50 and over Old Timers Game.

Roger Reveal threw out the first pitch in the Old Timers Game, which was held on Saturday. Reveal’s 80th birthday was on Saturday.

The two tournament winners were Dave Carroll’s team in the Field of Dreams tournament while Kendall Anderson’s team won the women’s tournament.