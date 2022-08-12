2022 Fall Preview: Clinton-Massie HS Girls Soccer

Clinton-Massie came up just short in its bid to win the American Division girls soccer title last season.

The Falcons were 7-2-1 in league play while Batavia finished 9-0-1.

Katie McGuinness and Ashley Doyle are CM graduates who were named first team all-league. McGuinness scored 27 goals and had 15 assists in her only season with Clinton-Massie’s varsity squad. She is playing this fall at Wright State University.

Aiden Eades returns as a senior and first-team player last year. Eades had 18 goals last season and is the top returning scorer for Massie.

Marina Feldhaus was second team as a junior as was Kayla Wilson. Abbey Steed was second team and graduated from CMHS in the spring. Ella Medford was given honorable mention last season as a junior.