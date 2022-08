Clinton-Massie won two matches and tied one last season. The Falcons were 0-9-1 against American Division rivals.

In its two wins, the Falcons had seven goals. In the rest of its games, Massie scored five goals and was shutout eight times.

Oleg Luce was a senior last year and second team all-league. Underclassmen named second team for CMHS were Alvaro Castillo-Garcia, Gabe Muterspaw while Wyatt Coblentz was honorable mention.