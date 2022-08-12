2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Girls Soccer

After stints as the boys soccer and girls golf coach, Pat Black takes over the Wilmington High School girls soccer program.

Wilmington was 5-11 overall and 1-9 in the American Division.

There are 12 returning letterwinners on the WHS roster, with five of those being starters. There were only three seniors on last year’s team

Taylor Noszka is the top returning player. She was first team All-SBAAC last season and scored 14 of Wilmington’s 23 goals.

Other key players back for the Hurricane, according to Black, will be Aeris McDaniel, Adrianna Benitez and Hannah Scott.

Black said there is a good group of underclassmen in the system.

WHS will need to find a new goalkeeper as both Maddie Hisco and Sevannah Brooks graduated WHS in the spring.

“The senior class has stepped up as leaders with a coaching change,” Black said. “It has been great to have them to work with.”