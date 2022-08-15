Goodwin paves way to another Massie win

CINCINNATI — For the second straight round, Clinton-Massie’s boys golf team came out on top in SBAAC American Division play.

The Falcons had scores of 46 by Evan Davidson and 47 by Cam Morgan.

And neither counted.

The Falcons had four scores between 41 and 43 in the divisional match at the Vineyards Golf Course and topped runnerup New Richmond by 10 strokes.

Owen Goodwin shared match medalist honors with New Richmond’s Spencer Ast, both shooting 41 on the par 36 front nine.

“We left a lot of shots on the course today,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “We have to keep working.”

Andy Steed had a 42 and still leads the individual standings by seven strokes over Goodwin. Connor Stulz also had 42 and Logan Miller carded a 43.

Wilmington was third overall with Devon Snyder leading the way with a 43. Dylan Cole had a 45 while a trio of players — —Tommy Halloran, Brandon Black, Landon Mellinger — all shot 48s.

SUMMARY

Aug 15, 2022

SBAAC Boys Golf

American Division

@Vineyards Golf Course

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 168 New Richmond 178 Wilmington 184 Batavia 198 Goshen 249 Western Brown 257

INDIVIDUALS

Batavia (198) Isaac Bell 52 Kian Butler 52 Lorgan Brose 55 Brayden Schmittou 44 Ryan Brose 55 Logan Roller 50

New Richmond (178) Spencer Ast 41 Nick Stoffel 43 Caleb Stephen 47 Carson Kuhlman 47 Brady Merz 51 Zach Dalton 53

Clinton-Massie (168) Connor Stulz 42 Andy Steed 42 Owen Goodwin 41 Logan Miller 43 Evan Davidson 46 Cam Morgan 47

Western Brown (257) Kaden Patten 69 Dylan Helton 67 Logan Maham 59 Zane Terwilliger 62 Mason Patten 69 Hunter Hamblen 69

Goshen (249) Kaydin Hahn 57 Cohen Hamann 57 Carson Sizemore 66 Cohen Sizemore 69 Nathan Rose 72

Wilmington (184) Dylan Cole 45 Devon Snyder 43 Tommy Halloran 48 Braydon Black 48 Phil Fulton 53 Landon Mellinger 48