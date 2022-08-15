Wilmington’s Murphy tops SBAAC girls golf field

GOSHEN — Wilmington’s Katie Murphy was the medalist Monday in the SBAAC girls golf outing at Deer Track Golf Course.

Murphy shot a 49 to top the field and cut two strokes off Julia Allgeyer’s SBAAC lead, 192 to 199. Wilmington was third as a team.

Allgeyer and her Goshen teammates were the overall winners Monday and extended their league lead to 99 strokes over Western Brown.

Kamille Helsel posted a 65 to pace East Clinton who had four players score. Blanchester was led by Zoey Hupp who shot a 64. Kaden Kimple had a 60 for Clinton-Massie who finished fourth in the team standings.

SUMMARY

SBAAC Girls Golf

Divisional match

@Deer Track Golf Course

TEAMS

INDIVIDUALS

Batavia (269) Abby Jayne Huhn 66 Lacey Hayes 66 Grace Felts 70 Reva Riel 67

Goshen (214) Layla Oehler 52 Sky Reeves 51 Julia Allgeyer 51 Jackie Ellerman 60 Taylor Tilley 60 Miki Main 66 Zari Farris 60 Marina Garr 65

Blanchester (NA) Zoey Hupp 64 Alivia Brewster 65

New Richmond (251) Lindsey Fischer 54 Marissa DeAtley 64 Lauren Halliburton 65 Meagan Kangas 68 Lilly Guillermin 70 Kendall Wolfe 70 Avery Clark 69

Clermont NE (NA) Jay Buchanon 70 Caitlin Bingaman 70

Western Brown (220) Aubrey Vance 55 Avery Vance 53 Aliegha Smith 57 Emma Braun 55 Aubrey Hodge 70

Clinton-Massie (249) Kaden Kimple 60 Stormie Stroud 61 Charlotte Robinson 62 Sammie Jo VanPelt 66 Lauren Edwards 69

East Clinton (272) Madison Frazer 70 Kamille Helsel 65 Gretchen Boggs 69 Timmi Mahanes 68

Wilmington (242) Katie Murphy 49 Reagan Reese 64 LanaJay Howell 69 Ke’Asia Robinson 67 Sophie Huffman 66 Lexi Burke 63