Ellis, Astros cut in to Tigers, Mullen National lead

GREEN TOWNSHIP — East Clinton tightened things in the SBAAC National Division boys golf standings Tuesday at Snow Hill Country Club.

In the divisional nine-hole round at SHCC, East Clinton was runnerup but defeated leader Bethel-Tate by 10 strokes. The Astros now trail the Tigers by eight strokes.

Individually, Nathan Ellis was medalist for the day with a 39 and shaved three strokes off the lead of Bethel-Tate’s Nick Mullen. Ellis now trails by seven shots.

Andrew Osborn led Blanchester with a 51.

SUMMARY

Aug 16, 2022

SBAAC National Div

Boys Golf Divisional

@Snow Hill Country

TEAMS

Clermont NE 184 East Clinton 185 Bethel-Tate 195 Williamsburg 196 Georgetown 226 Felicity 227 Blanchester 245

INDIVIDUALS

Bethel-Tate (195) Nick Mullen 42 Xavier Vanchure 49 AJ Johnson 55 CJ Stober 49 Collin Nickell 59 Caleb Guy 59

Blanchester (245) Andrew Osborn 51 Evan Malott 63 Mason Saxour 67 Eason Jones 64

Clermont NE (184) Parker Woolery 41 Ian Howser 44 Wyatt Fisher 50 Dylan Russell 49 Brandon Phelps 81

Felicity (227) Austin Huston 50 Riley Laumbaugh 57 Clayton Shelton 58 Lane McElfresh 62 Connor Redden 69

Georgetown (226) Carson Malott 53 Peyton Schadle 48 Tanner Frazier 63 Natalee McCann 62 Bradley Campbell 70

Williamsburg (196) Karson Lagrange 44 Adam Middendorf 50 Drew Kreimer 50 Ben Trainor 52 Evan Seig 63 Ben Watson 59

East Clinton (185) Nathan Ellis 39 Dakota Collom 47 Mitchell Ellis 47 Austin Kmatz 52 Aiden Walker 53