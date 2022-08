READING — The Blanchester girls soccer team opened the season Tuesday with a 5-1 loss to Reading in non-league action at RHS.

“Not the outcome we had hoped for, but had a lot of take away from the game and know what to work on for the upcoming season,” coach Kristina White said.

Rylan Coyle scored the Wildcats first goal eight minutes in to the game. Reading led 4-1 at halftime.