Votto skid continues as Reds blasted by Phils 11-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs as the Philadelphia Phillies posted the 10,000th win in franchise history, beating the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 Tuesday night.

Joey Votto, who will turn 39 next month, is now in an 0-for-22 skid that extends to 2-for-37. He is hitting .205 after hitting just .266 last year and .222 in 2020.

Philadelphia became the last of the original eight National League franchises to reach the mark. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only team among them with a losing record.

The New York Yankees are the lone American League team to top the five-figure win total.

“It was a great offfensive night. Home runs come in bunches. It has been too long for me,” Hoskins said.

“Ten-thousandth win for the Phils. I’ll take a part of history. That’s a lot of wins. I know we have a lot of losses, too. I think I was a freshman in high school in 2007 when the Phils lost their 10,000th.”

Nick Castellanos homered and doubled twice and scored three times. He has homered five times in his last six games.

TJ Zeuch (0-2), born and raised in nearby Mason, Ohio, allowed 11 hits, three of them homers, and six runs in four-plus innings. Cincinnati has lost six of seven.

“The home runs got him,” manager David Bell said. “Other than that, on a positive side, he got a lot of groundballs. When he’s good and when he’s going to be good and keep getting better, he’s going to get a lot of groundballs.”

“All the guys we have here are here for a reason. They earned the opportunity,” he said. “We’re with them all the way. We’ll keep finding ways to get better.”

Jake Fraley and Jonathan India homered for the Reds.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Phillies manager Rob Thompson celebrated his 59th birthday, which matches his uniform number.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Bryce Harper (broken thumb) will resume batting practice before a rehab assignment around Aug. 24. … RHP Corey Knebel’s MRI revealed a lat strain. The team is following up with more testing to make sure there is no other damage.

Reds: INF Donovan Solano was placed on the paternity list. … OF TJ Friedl was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. … OF Nick Senzel ran the bases before the game and is expected to be in the lineup on Thursday, if all goes well. … RHP Hunter Greene is on track to throw a bullpen on Sunday. Bell expects him to make a rehab start.

UP NEXT

Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.52) is scheduled to start on Wednesday against LHP Nick Lodolo (3-4, 4.72). It is Lodolo’s first start since the Field of Dreams Game.

___

Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins, left, watches his two-run home run in front of Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_129493426-7290fcef5d1e4d618f293cbc3207bd77.jpg Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins, left, watches his two-run home run in front of Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Philadelphia Phillies Nick Castellanos hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_129493426-f0180c720d87413fafdca8d60db4866a.jpg Philadelphia Phillies Nick Castellanos hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Philadelphia Phillies Darick Hall hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/08/web1_129493426-f169b7053a2345f58ea2d25bff69b362.jpg Philadelphia Phillies Darick Hall hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)