2022 Fall Preview: Clinton-Massie HS Volleyball

In her second season as head coach Emilie Fisher will have six returning letterwinners. She’ll trust them to show the way for the younger players.

“There are several players returning that have experience playing at the varsity level so they know and understand the amount of work that needs to be put in in order to be successful,” said Fisher, who graduated from CMHS and took over for her former coach Stephanie Reveal. “They work hard to get better each day.”

The Falcons were 4-18 last season, winless in the SBAAC American Division. There are four starters returning from that four-win team.

Fisher will be assisted this season by junior varsity head coach Brianna Machado and Tyler Greathouse.

The top players returning are Kinsey Beam, Natalee Hillman (second team All-SBAAC) and Mackenzie Peters (honorable mention).

Holly Young, who was second team All-SBAAC, does not return.

Fisher said the coaching staff must convince the players to “have full trust in one another on the court” in order to improve in 2022.

The Falcons can contend in the American Division if they “communicate and trust each other every point of the match, fight for every point and not get defeated if they are down a few points.