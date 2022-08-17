2022 Fall Preview: Blanchester HS Volleyball

After a brief hiatus, Jenna Weisflock is back as the volleyball coach at BHS.

She takes over a Ladycats team that was 11-12 last season under Rick Seeling. They were 6-6 in the National Division.

Blanchester was 4-3 to start the year then lost three straight. However, a seven-win stretch over 10 games breathed new life into the BHS squad. Blanchester lost its final three matches of the season.

Graduate Madison Creager and senior-to-be Summer Schutte were both first-team All-SBAAC for Blanchester. Makayla Lanham and Ainsley Whitaker, both seniors this coming school year, were second team players. Schutte was the top setter for BHS with 357 assists while Whitaker led with kills (122) and blocks (71). Emma Falgner led with 189 digs as a junior.