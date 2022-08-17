Week 1 Preview: Clinton-Massie at Waynesville

One of the best senior classes in Clinton-Massie football history has graduated.

The current team, maybe not as seasoned as some in the past, must forge its own way through the 10-game regular season, looking to continue tradition that is Clinton-Massie football.

“This team will develop their own identity,” said veteran head coach Dan McSurley. “Just need to figure it out.”

Once they do that, the sky is the limit.

“I think if our secondary matures and develops, we can get to where we need to be later in the season,” the coach said.

Clinton-Massie will open the 2022 season by renewing a long-time rivalry with Waynesville 7 p.m. Friday night in Warren County.

The last time the Falcons played the Spartans in Waynesville was 2013, a hard-fought 21-19 Clinton-Massie win.

The last time Waynesville defeated Clinton-Massie came in 2011 with a 17-2 decision.

Overall, the last meeting between the two neighboring schools was 2014 when Clinton-Massie blasted Waynesville 42-7.

“They seem to be very similar to a lot of teams on our schedule,” McSurley said of the Spartans.

Clinton-Massie came out of its pre-season schedule healthy, McSurley said. Little Miami has a difficult schedule this season and used Clinton-Massie to sharpen its skills for a long playoff run.

“We knew they were going to be ready and really sharp and they were,” said McSurley.

The Clinton-Massie roster is bottom heavy, as sophomores and freshmen make up 42 of the 51 spots. There are 16 seniors and 13 juniors on the team as the season begins.

Head coach Dan McSurley (right) keeps a watchful eye on his Falcons as they go through a preseason practice earlier this month. Mark Huber | News Journal File Photo

By Mark Huber [email protected]

