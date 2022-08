BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester tennis team fell to 0-2 on the year Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division competition.

The Ladycats had a singles win by Leah Boegeman 6-3, 6-4.

Blanchester had a doubles win by Taylor Baker and Gret Quigley 6-4, 6-4.