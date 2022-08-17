Broncos bust Hurricane in SBAAC tennis 4-1

MT. ORAB — With a couple close matches, Wilmington fell short to Western Brown 4-1 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division tennis competition.

Layna Holmes was the lone winner for the Lady Hurricane, a 6-1, 7-5 winner at second singles.

WHS lost close matches at third singles — Reagan Henry lost 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-10 — and the first doubles — Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler lost 6-7 (5-7), 4-6.

Wilmington drops to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in American Division play.

Western Brown is 3-2 overall and 1-2 in league play.

SUMMARY

Aug 17, 2022

@Western Brown HS

Western Brown 4, Wilmington 1

Singles

1-Chandni Sharma was def by Liz Young 4-6, 4-6

2-Layna Holmes def Shyla Burson 6-1, 7-5

3-Reagan Henry was def by Zoee Temple 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-10

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler were def by Shelby Kuttler, Emily Young 6-7 (5-7), 4-6

2-Josie Heys, Katelynn Totten were def by Haylee Steele, Jordyn Lucas 3-6, 2-6