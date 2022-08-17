Massie tennis stays unbeaten with win over NR

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated New Richmond 4-1 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division play.

The Falcons are 4-0 overall, 3-0 in league play.

Coach Julie Kirby said Maria Jones and Addison Swope played “the most confident I have seen both of them play at the same time.”

The coach said the Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green doubles pairing dominated in a 6-1, 6-1 win. Lilly Logsdon rallied for a 6-4, 6-4 win at third singles. “Lilly is a smart player and when she is behind she has the ability to focus on each point and not let the stress affect her game,” Kirby said.

SUMMARY

Aug 17, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5 New Richmond 0

Singles

1-Maria Jones def Maria Hulbrooh 6-1, 6-1

2-Addison Swope def Karlye Gilpin 6-1, 6-0

3-Lilly Logsdon def Nicole Cononel 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

1-Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green def Audrey Fouss, Vivian Kissmer 6-1, 6-1

2-Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway def Maddy Wells, Emily Redmond 6-0, 6-1