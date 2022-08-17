Massie tennis stays unbeaten with win over NR

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated New Richmond 4-1 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division play.
The Falcons are 4-0 overall, 3-0 in league play.
Coach Julie Kirby said Maria Jones and Addison Swope played “the most confident I have seen both of them play at the same time.”
The coach said the Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green doubles pairing dominated in a 6-1, 6-1 win. Lilly Logsdon rallied for a 6-4, 6-4 win at third singles. “Lilly is a smart player and when she is behind she has the ability to focus on each point and not let the stress affect her game,” Kirby said.
SUMMARY
Aug 17, 2022
@Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 5 New Richmond 0
Singles
1-Maria Jones def Maria Hulbrooh 6-1, 6-1
2-Addison Swope def Karlye Gilpin 6-1, 6-0
3-Lilly Logsdon def Nicole Cononel 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
1-Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green def Audrey Fouss, Vivian Kissmer 6-1, 6-1
2-Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway def Maddy Wells, Emily Redmond 6-0, 6-1