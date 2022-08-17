East Clinton drops match to Georgetown 5-0

GEORGETOWN — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Georgetown 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play.

“As a team, we played well and had some good sets going before being defeated,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said.

The Astros fall to 0-2 on the year.

SUMMARY

Aug 17, 2022

@Georgetown High School

Georgetown 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Kailyn Mason was def by Marian Farst 2-6, 3-6

2-Emmy Chambliss was def by Haile Newberry 0-6, 2-6

3- Molly Seabaugh was def by Natalie McCann 2-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Stephanie Lambert, Rylee Kempton were def by Becca McCann, Lillian Grant 3-6, 3-6

2-Josi Balon, Abigail Prater were def by Addie O’Connor, Lilly Hiland 3-6, 2-6