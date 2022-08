Clinton-Massie varsity, reserve football cheerleaders

The Clinton-Massie varsity football cheerleaders this season are coached by Jessica Hanlon and Sheri Stulz. Varsity cheerleaders, in no particular order top photo, Lydia Cameron, Kyla Hessler, Sami Brown, Ally Coy, Kealey James, Sierra Kenny, Carly Lewis, Landree Stump, Sydney Hudson, Morgan Riggers, Reese Cockrill, Delaney Warnock, Jenna Hanlon, Tess Prignitz, Emma Collins. Cheerleader Shealynn Lamb was not present for the photo. The junior varsity cheerleaders are, in no particular order bottom photo, Lynnea Dean, Ava Fisher, Riley Corcoran, Ava Walbe, Riley Blom, Korrinne Thesken, Baylie Wulf, Daphne Woodrum, Cassie Hagris, Abby Crouse, Rhea Prell. Team manager is Aubrey Carlisle.

