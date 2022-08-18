Lady Hurricane post win over Blue Lions

WASHINGTON CH — Wilmington didn’t have the match medalist but easily defeated Washington 214 to 250 Thursday in a non-league girls golf match at the Greens of Fayette County.

“These ladies keep improving every week,” coach Chad Fields said. “Their hard work is starting to show.”

Faith Wynne of Washington posted the low score of the day with a 48.

But Wilmington’s Katie Murphy was right behind with 49 then came Reagan Reese with 54, Ke’Asia Robinson 55 and Sophie Huffman 56. LainaJay Howell had a 58.

Other scores for Washington were Tevyn Carter 67, Alyson Foster 67, Gwen Duncan 68 and Claudia Fuller 70.