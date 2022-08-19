Massie tops Georgetown in battle of division leaders

GEORGETOWN — In a battle of division leaders, Clinton-Massie defeated Georgetown 4-1 Thursday in girls tennis action in Brown County.

The Falcons, 5-0 overall, and the G-Men, now 4-1, are on top of their respective SBAAC divisions — Massie tied with Goshen in the American and Georgetown in the National.

Maria Jones had a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

Aug 18 2022

@Georgetown High School

Clinton-Massie 4, Georgetown 1

Singles

1-Addison Swope def Maria Farst 6-1, 6-1

2-Maria Jones def Halle Newberry 6-0, 6-0

3-Lilly Logsdon was def by Natalie McCann 3-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green def Becca McCann, Lillian Gray 6-1, 6-0

2-Emma Everitt, Noel Gasaway def Addie O’Conner, Lilly Holland 6-0, 6-2