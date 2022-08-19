Blanchester golfers record season-best scores versus WC

HAMERSVILLE — Blanchester played West Clermont in girls golf Thursday at Friendly Meadows Golf Course.

Zoey Hupp and Alivia Brewster both recorded their season best nine-hole score — Hupp 59 and Brewster 62, coach Jamey Grogg said.

“Even though we do not have a full team, it was nice to get an opportunity to compete against another team and play a challenging course,” said Grogg. “The more experience we can gain in match play before sectionals, the better. They have each been giving a great effort at practice and it showed last night.”

Kendall Quigley of West Clermont was match medalist with a 50.