Week 1 Final: Paint Valley 42, Blanchester 26

BLANCHESTER — Most of the numbers Friday night in the Blanchester football game with Paint Valley tell the tale of a close contest.

282 yards for Paint Valley. 279 yards for Blanchester.

15 first downs for Paint Valley. 13 first downs for Blanchester.

But four turnovers and 1 for 8 on third down for Blanchester were numbers too decisive for the Wildcats to overcome in a 42-26 loss to the Bearcats.

Paint Valley did not have any turnovers and were 6 for 12 on third down conversions.

“You can’t turn it over four times and expect to win against anybody,” BHS head coach Jon Mulvihill lamented. “Third downs is where it gets ya, turnovers is where it gets ya. They exposed some of four weaknesses.”

Blanchester had some positives in defeat. Bryce Sipple caught 6 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Blanchester played much better on defense in the second half. The team didn’t begin looking to next week even though they were faced with a running clock, down 42-12 in the second half.

“There’s a lot to build on,” said Mulvihill. “We didn’t quit when we were on a running clock. I was proud of the way they reacted to that.

“There are things we have to change before we get to another team on our schedule like them … I don’t know if we have anybody else on our schedule like them until maybe we get to Williamsburg.”

Michael Mulvihill passed for 182 yards, rushed for 43 more and threw three scores. He also was a whirlwind on defense, recording 10 solo tackles, six assists and two tackles for loss.

Ty Goodwin completed one pass, a 17-yard touchdown. Zach Musselman had two catches for 27 yards and a score.

Blanchester trailed 21-6 after one quarter and 35-12 at halftime. The Wildcats scored 14 points late in the game and were driving for another score late in the game, Mulvihill said.

