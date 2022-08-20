2022 Fall Preview: Clinton-Massie HS Cross Country

Clinton-Massie did not have a complete team in the boys or girls league races a season ago.

Long-time head coach (26 years) Dean Richardson returns to lead the Falcons.

No Falcon runners earned post-season SBAAC honors in 2021. Dakota Cartner and Mia McCarty on the girls side were underclassmen last year and return in 2022. Toby Hayes and Bryce Hensley graduated in the spring and both are attending Wilmington College.

Newcomers to note, Richardson said, are Malea Beam, Kaylee Ramsey, Georgia Black, Mack Hensley and Trent Bennett.

“We have a good group of young runners,” Richardson said. “We need to continue to work our way in to shape. Also, we hope to recruit more runners once school starts.”

While there are only two boys on the high school team, Richardson is happy with four boys and six girls running with the junior high program.