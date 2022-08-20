2022 Fall Preview: East Clinton HS Cross Country

First-year head coach Josh Simmons takes over the cross country program at East Clinton this fall from Bill Hrabak.

He’ll be assisted by Bob Henson and middle school coach Anthony Joseph.

East Clinton did not have a complete team in the girls league race. Carah Anteck was the lead runner for the Astros. She was first-team All-SBAAC but has graduated.

In all, five boys and two girls return to the East Clinton roster this fall.

Molly Seabaugh was a sophomore in 2021 and earned first-team all-league honors.

East Clinton’s girls won the league championship in 2020.

The Astros were fourth in the National Division boys race last year. Justin Arnold, who graduated in the spring, was a first-team All-SBAAC runner last year.

“These teams are all young and have a lot of growth potential,” Simmons said. “The heart these athletes have is amazing. There are a lot of good leaders on these teams. The coaching staff looks forward to seeing who will fill these roles.”

While Simmons and his coaches are pleased with what they have, they’d like more runners on the team.

“We need to grow the program,” he said.

Simmons said his teams could contend for a league championship if they stay healthy and increase the size of the team by the start of the season.