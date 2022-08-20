2022 Fall Preview: Blanchester HS Cross Country

The Blanchester cross country teams have two returning runners from last season — Drew Wyss on the boys side and Emma Damewood on the girls side, third-year head coach Tiffany Wyss said.

The boys were sixth with Wyss and Nick Musselman both earning second team All-SBAAC honors.

Coach Wyss said Brendon Crothers, Landon Abt, Chloe Paulson and Kaleb Tabor are newcomers to note this season.

“We have a lot of new younger runners, which is exciting,” the coach said. “We still need more runners to be able to compete as a team.”

Wyss said the athletes can contend individually if they work hard at conditioning. She noted several athletes have the opportunity to earn first team All-SBAAC honors this season.

“Cross country is such a great, positive sport,” Wyss said. “I’m excited to get to know our new runners and watch them all succeed this season.”