2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Cross Country

Graduate Trevor Billingsley was first-team All-SBAAC last fall while senior-to-be Henry Hildebrandt earned second team honors on the boys side.

The WHS boys were fifth in the American Division league race a year ago.

On the girls side, Madilyn Brausch was first-team all-league but WHS did not have a complete team in the girls league race. Brausch and second-teamer Kennedy Moore were both sophomores last season.

Karen Heslop is in her seventh year as a WHS coach and third for cross country. She’ll be assisted by former Blanchester High School standout runner Savannah Rhodes.

In all, Heslop said, there are five boys and two girls returning. Connor Walters also returns, along with Hildebrandt and Brausch.

One returning runner also is a newcomer as Taylor Noszka is runner for her senior season, after taking time off to play soccer exclusively in the fall.

Heslop said Hildebrandt wanted a better finish for himself and the team after last season. “He has taken it upon himself to be a positive influence and role model while holding others accountable to make the team a success this upcoming season,” Heslop said.

Heslop believes WHS can contend in the American Division “if we stay healthy and injury free.”

“As a team we would like to medal at conference for the boys and girls,” she said. “Individually we would like to send at least one boy and one girl to regionals.

“I enjoy seeing the friendships that are made within our team. They have became one family between the middle and high schoolers, all running and working together. On and off the course, they continually strive to be better versions of themselves, which I appreciate. We are here to build strong and kind humans not just athletes.”