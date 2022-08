WASHINGTON CH — Six goals by Taylor Noszka led Wilmington to an 11-2 win Saturday over Washington Senior High School in girls soccer action at Gardner Park.

For the Hurricane, the game was the first of the season.

Adrianna Benitez, Sophie Luce, Aeris McDaniel, Kailey Pfister and Emma Adams had one goal each for Wilmington.

“The girls played well; we were able to get all girls quality playing time,” WHS coach Pat Black said. “I was very proud of the girls and their effort.”