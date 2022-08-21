Lady Hurricane opens season with straight set win

WASHINGTON CH — Wilmington opened its season and the Stephanie Reveal coaching era Saturday with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 blitzing of Washington Senior at WSHS.

“For the first match, we played well,” said Reveal, who played and coached at Clinton-Massie before beginning this her first year as WHS volleyball coach. “It’s nice to actually get in game mode. We did a lot of the little things I have been telling the girls to do. When it starts to work for them, you can see the confidence start to build.”

Reveal said, “We have a lot of hustle and we had a few really scrappy plays to get and then keep the momentum in our favor.”

Caroline Diels had 16 points, 16 assists, two aces, 11 kill and 16 digs. Lexus Reiley had four kills and a solo block. Sydney McCord finished with 16 points, two kills, two aces, five digs and five solo blocks.

Brynn Bryant recorded four points, 13 kills, 12 assists, 19 digs. Lisbon Smith contributed four kills, seven points, an ace, 15 digs and a solo block. Layla Reynolds totaled two points, an assist and four digs.

Ashley Delph had two kills and a solo block while Madi Schuster finished with 10 points, two aces and 13 digs. Kayla O’Dell had two points, an ace and two digs.