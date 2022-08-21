Astros open with 3rd-place finish in Dixie Inv.

NEW LEBANON — The East Clinton volleyball team opened its season Saturday with a third place finish in the Greyhound Invitational at Dixie High School.

“This was a great opener for us,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “The other teams were some awesome competition. It was a great tournament to get us ready for the rest of the season.”

Est Clinton defeated Dixie and Madison but lost to Preble Shawnee 24-26, 23-25.

“We had had 20 hitting errors; that was the problem,” Sodini said. “We beat ourselves.”

Against Dixie, Eryn Bowman had two kills and a dig. Jordan Collom finished with an ace, a dig and 11 assists. Libby Evanshine total 10 digs and six digs. Lauren Runyon had two kills and two digs. Lauren Stonewall had a kill, an assist, a dig and two blocks. Savannah Tolle totaled a kill, four aces and 10 digs. Megan Tong had three kills, 10 aces, eight assists and seven digs. Kami Whiteaker had five kills, seven digs, an ace and an assist.

Against Preble Shawnee, Whiteaker had three kills, two aces, two blocks and four digs. Tong had two kills, four aces, six assists and three digs. Tolle contributed two aces and 11 digs. Stonewall had a kill, a block and three digs. Runyon had three kills and a block. Evanshine led wit 13 kills, two aces, a block and 13 digs. Collom had an ace, 13 assists and two digs. Bowman finished with an assist and a dig.

In the Madison match, Bowman two kills, two assists; Collom 13 assists, four digs; Evanshine 12 digs, an ace, an assist, fie digs; Runyon seven kills, a dig; Aubrie Simpson a dig; Stonewall two kills; Tolle an ace, eight digs; Tong a kill, three aces, 10 assists; Whiteaker five kills, an ace, an assist, two digs.