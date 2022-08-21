Scorecard picks winner in EC Project TRUST golf outing

The team of Jeremy McGraw, Jeremy Huff, Jason Fox and Chad McLees had a 23-under par score and won the Swinging for TRUST golf outing at Snow Hill Country Club.

The winners took home top prize in a scorecard playoff with the team of Travis Miller, Angela Miller, Kyle McConnaughey and Nolan Kimberly.

Event organizers said the tournament raised approximately $5,000 for the East Clinton Middle School Project TRUST. The money will help lower cost for camps in November and March for EC students.

Scorecard sponsors were Clinton Becker, Bickle Insurance, Smith-Feike-Minton Insurance. Meal sponsor was Penny Moore, CPA; Repeat Hole sponsors were Brown Funeral Home, Engine House Pizza, Fiesta Vera Cruz mexican restaurant, Great Oaks Career Campuses, JCS Fishing, Kava Haus, Kairos Coffee, State Farm Carrie Ziegler; Top Dog Ag Andrew Bond, Vital Fitness, Walker Farms; new sponsors for 2022 were Hale Home Inspection, Kile Landscaping, Strong As Mudd Foundation, Wilmington Savings Bank.

Dairy Queen donated free Blizzard cards which went to the employees at Snow Hill Country Club for their efforts during the tournament.

Jim and Sheilah Boland, the Clinton County Foundation, Carol Foell, ECMS principal Matt Melnek and the EC Project TRUST team also helped make the successful.