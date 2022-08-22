Falcons continue stranglehold on American golf

GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie continues to post the low scores in the SBAAC American Division boys golf standings.

Despite not having the match medalist, the Falcons had two of the next three best scores and an over 161 to win the divisional match Monday at Deer Track Golf Course.

“The guys finished strong,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “We knew Wilmington and New Richmond were playing well and was just hoping to pull it out. We need to cut back on mental errors and keep improving.”

Caleb Stephens of New Richmond was match medalist with a 38 but Massie had Andy Steed and Logan Miller with 39s, Owen Goodwin with 40 and Connor Stulz with 43.

Steed lengthened his overall lead in the individual standings by a stroke over Goodwin, 149 to 157.

Wilmington’s Devon Snyder was among a group of players at 39. The Hurricane tied with New Richmond for second as a team with a 170.

Wilmington trails New Richmond by eight strokes for second place as a team. Massie leads the American by 48 shots with 27 holes to play.

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2022

SBAAC American Div.

Boys Golf Divisional

@Deer Track Golf Course

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 161 New Richmond 170 Wilmington 170 Batavia 191 Goshen 226 Western Brown 227

INDIVIDUALS

Batavia: Isaac Bell 43 Kian Butler 50 Logan Brose 49 Brayden Schmittou 49 Ryan Brose 51 Logan Roller 57

New Richmond: Spencer Ast 45 Nick Stoffel 46 Caleb Stephens 38 Carson Kuhlman 43 Brady Merz 55 Zach Dalton 44

Clinton-Massie: Connor Stulz 43 Andy Steed 39 Owen Goodwin 40 Logan Miller 39 Evan Davidson 45 Cam Morgan 49

Western Brown: Kaden Patten 59 Dylan Helton 54 Levi Holden 57 Luke Bronson 62 Logan Maham 59 Zane Terwilliger 57

Goshen: Kaydin Hahn 49 Cohen Hamann 56 Nate Foster 62 Carson Sizemore 61 Cohen Sizemore 568 AJ Cameron 60

Wilmington: Dylan Cole 41 Devon Snyder 39 Tommy Halloran 43 Braydon Black 47 Phil Fulton 50 Landon Mellinger 47