Blue Lions net 4-0 win over Astros at Gardner Park

WASHINGTON CH — Washington defeated East Clinton 4-0 Monday in non-league girls tennis at Gardner Park.

“The team is playing well and winning some games,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said.

The Astros are 2-2 on the year.

Josi Balon and Abigail Prater had a marathon match at second doubles but lost 11-9 in the third set.

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2022

@Gardner Park

Washington 4, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Kailyn Mason was def by Addy Newsome 2-6, 4-6

2-Molly Seabaugh was def by Sofia Sirene 1-6, 1-6

3-Double forfeit

Doubles

1-Stephanie Lambert, Rylee Kempton were def by Abby Wilson, Tristan Hammock 3-6, 1-6

2-Josi Balon, Abigail Prater were def by Jillian Frederick, Kate Bailey 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 9-11