Blue Lions net 4-0 win over Astros at Gardner Park

WASHINGTON CH — Washington defeated East Clinton 4-0 Monday in non-league girls tennis at Gardner Park.
“The team is playing well and winning some games,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said.
The Astros are 2-2 on the year.
Josi Balon and Abigail Prater had a marathon match at second doubles but lost 11-9 in the third set.
SUMMARY
Aug 22, 2022
@Gardner Park
Washington 4, East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Kailyn Mason was def by Addy Newsome 2-6, 4-6
2-Molly Seabaugh was def by Sofia Sirene 1-6, 1-6
3-Double forfeit
Doubles
1-Stephanie Lambert, Rylee Kempton were def by Abby Wilson, Tristan Hammock 3-6, 1-6
2-Josi Balon, Abigail Prater were def by Jillian Frederick, Kate Bailey 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 9-11