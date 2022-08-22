Murphy leads Wilmington against Blanchester

WILMINGTON — Katie Murphy had the low score of the day as Wilmington and Blanchester played golf Monday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Murphy shot a five-over par 40.

Zoey Hupp and Alivia Brewster of Blanchester both had season-best scores.

“Another night where Zoey and Alivia recorded their lowest scores of the season and were able to gain valuable match experience,” Blanchester coach Jamey Grogg said. “I am so appreciative of the other coaches who continue to play matches against us despite the fact that we do not have a full team, as it continues to help us improve in so many ways.”

SUMMARY

Aug 22, 2022

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course

WHS: Katie Murphy 40, Ke’Asia Robinson 57, Reagen Reese 57, Sophie Huffman 60, Lexi Burke 62

BHS: Zoey Hupp 56, Alivia Brewster 59