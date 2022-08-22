WHS volleyball wins home opener over Hillsboro

WILMINGTON — After a slow start, Wilmington overpowered Hillsboro 25-18, 25-12, 25-10 Monday night in a non-league volleyball match at Fred Summers Court.

“We came out kind of sloppy and slow the first set,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Then settled down, started to set the tempo and move the ball and ran some plays. When we do those little things we just play so much better.”

Wilmington is 2-0 after the win in its home opener. WHS will open SBAAC American Division play Tuesday at FSC against Batavia.

Layla Reynolds had three points in the match while Madi Schuster had eight points, including an ace, and 11 digs. Ashley Delph had three kills and a solo block.

Lisbon Smith finished with four kills, a set assist, two aces, 13 digs and two solo blocks. Brynn Bryant posted 14 points, five kills, nine assists, six aces 12 digs and a solo block.

Sydney McCord contributed 11 points, a kill, two aces and a dig. Lexus Reiley had two kills and Kayla O’Dell totaled two points. Caroline Diels had five points, six kills, nine assists, eight digs and a solo block.