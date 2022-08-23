Tight race continues in National Div. boys golf

GOSHEN — East Clinton and Bethel-Tate tied for first Tuesday in the SBAAC National Division boys golf round at Deer Track Golf Course.

The tie keeps East Clinton eight strokes behind Bethel-Tate in the team standings. Williamsburg is five shots further back.

Individually, Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern was medalist with a 35. Nick Mullen of Bethel-Tate is the season leader by eight shots over Woolery.

Nathan Ellis of East Clinton is 10 strokes back after shooting a 40 on Tuesday.

Andrew Osborn led Blanchester with a 51.

SUMMARY

Aug 23, 2022

SBAAC National Div

Boys Golf Divisional

@Deer Track Golf Course

TEAMS

East Clinton 184 Bethel-Tate 184 Williamsburg 188 Clermont NE 193 Felicity 221 Blanchester 256 Georgetown 260

INDIVIDUALS

Bethel-Tate: Nick Mullen 37 Xavier Vanchure 47 AJ Johnson 49 CJ Stober 51 Collin Nickell 58 Caleb Guy 55

Blanchester: Andrew Osborn 51 Evan Malott 63 Mason Saxour 71 Eason Jones 71

Clermont NE: Parker Woolery 35 Ian Howser 43 Wyatt Fisher 50 Dylan Russell 65 Brandon Phelps 70

Felicity: Austin Huston 41 Riley Laumbaugh 56 Lane McElfresh 52 Connor Redden 72

Georgetown: Peyton Schadle 40 Tanner Frazier 59 Natalee McCann 62

Williamsburg: Karson Lagrange 37 Adam Middendorf 57 Drew Kreimer 48 Ben Trainor 56 Evan Seig 47 Ben Watson 60

East Clinton: Nathan Ellis 40 Dakota Collom 44 Mitchell Ellis 46 Austin Kmatz 54