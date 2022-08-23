Lady Falcons post 5-3 win over Lady Broncos

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Aiden Eades had a hat trick as the Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Western Brown 5-3 Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division girls soccer action at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons are 1-1 on the year with a 1-0 league record.

Western Brown is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in division play.

“It was a great team effort on both sides of the ball to get this victory,” Massie coach Julio Madrigal said. “Very proud of the team and we will continue to build from tonight.”

Eades also assisted on a goal. Kayla Wilson and Hope Roberts both scored for the Falcons. Marina Feldhaus and Sydney Crowe had assists.

Ava Dondero had six saves in goal for Clinton-Massie.