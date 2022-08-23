Scrappy Bulldogs outlast Hurricane in 3-2 match

Wilmington lost a five-set nailbiter Tuesday to Batavia 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 25-14, 12-15 in SBAAC American Division play at Fred Summers Court.

“We just couldn’t find a rhythm,” Wilmington coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We didn’t play our game. We played selfish, tried to do too much and not as a team.”

Wilmington is 2-1 overall and 0-1 in league play.

“Batavia is a really scrappy team and I give them credit,” said Reveal. “They played every single point.”

Caroline Diels and Brynn Bryant had monster numbers for the Lady Hurricane. Diels recorded 21 points, 11 kills, 17 set assists, an ace and 10 digs. Bryant had 11 points, 15 kills, 15 set assists, six aces and 19 digs.

Lexus Reiley had two kills, three digs and two blocks. Sydney McCord had 12 points, three kills, six aces, four digs and three blocks. Lisbon Smith had eight points, four kills, two aces, eight digs and a block.

Ashley Delph totaled three kills and two blocks. Madi Schuster chipped in with 10 points and a season-high 31 digs. Kayla O’Dell had four points and two digs. Layla Reynolds had two points and two digs in the match.