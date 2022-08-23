Magnificent 7: Falcons edge Warriors, unbeaten on season

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In an epic battle, Clinton-Massie outlasted Goshen 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis.

Clinton-Massie goes to 7-0 overall and 4-0 and atop the American Division.

“We knew this would be a tough match,” Massie coach Julie Kirby said.

Blanca and Heidy Palafox of Goshen won at first and second singles but the Falcons swept the final three courts to win the match.

Addison Swope’s second singles match when three hours, Kirby said. “It truly felt like anyone’s game,” she said. “Addison’s improvement this year was really visible when we saw how well she played against a tough competitor.”

Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green at first doubles and Emma Everitt and Noel Gasaway at second doubles had relatively easy wins.

“The doubles teams did not disappoint in this match,” said Kirby. “They went on the court and played their game and the remain undefeated on both courts.”

Elle Dunham was a late replacement at third singles but pulled out a big win.

“Elle really stepped up and played one of her best matches to date. Her win on the 3rd singles court really helped put us on top of the league leader board,” said Kirby.

SUMMARY

Aug 23, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 3, Goshen 2

Singles

1-Maria Jones was def by Blanca Palafox 4-6, 4-6

2-Addison Swope was def by Heidy Palafox 5-6, 6-7

3-Elle Dunham def Faith Pitts 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

1-Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green def N Kuntz, M Hammonds 6-1, 6-2

2-Emma Everitt, Noel Gasaway def K Hager, E Hager 6-0, 6-3