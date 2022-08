The Wilmington High School volleyball program held its staff appreciation night Tuesday at Fred Summers Court during the varsity match with Batavia. Volleyball players honored staff members who have made an impact on their lives. In the photo, from left to right, front row (players), Lilly Trentman, Lauren Diels, Lexus Reiley, Caroline Diels, Sydney McCord, Ava Hester, Brynn Bryant, Kayla O’Dell, Ashley Delph, Liz Gray, Madi Schuster, Lisbon Smith, Taija Walker, Aidynne Tippett, Kyli Lambcke, Lauren Harmeling, Layla Reynolds, Adrianna Elzroth, Ally Bayless, Riley Gerber; back row (staff), Joe Gigandet, Jessica Shelton, Dillon Oney, Tammy Gregory, Laura Besser, Carol Ilg, Amy Faris, Valorie Johnson, Erin Moore, Julie Knoblauch, Abigail Arace, Matt Kramer, Jennifer Martin, Cora Kramer, Natalie Harmeling, Jake Green, Dennis Nance, Dustin Brown, Ken Platt and Morgan Combs.

The Wilmington High School volleyball program held its staff appreciation night Tuesday at Fred Summers Court during the varsity match with Batavia. Volleyball players honored staff members who have made an impact on their lives. In the photo, from left to right, front row (players), Lilly Trentman, Lauren Diels, Lexus Reiley, Caroline Diels, Sydney McCord, Ava Hester, Brynn Bryant, Kayla O'Dell, Ashley Delph, Liz Gray, Madi Schuster, Lisbon Smith, Taija Walker, Aidynne Tippett, Kyli Lambcke, Lauren Harmeling, Layla Reynolds, Adrianna Elzroth, Ally Bayless, Riley Gerber; back row (staff), Joe Gigandet, Jessica Shelton, Dillon Oney, Tammy Gregory, Laura Besser, Carol Ilg, Amy Faris, Valorie Johnson, Erin Moore, Julie Knoblauch, Abigail Arace, Matt Kramer, Jennifer Martin, Cora Kramer, Natalie Harmeling, Jake Green, Dennis Nance, Dustin Brown, Ken Platt and Morgan Combs.