Ellis bests Steed on final hole but Falcons top Astros

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Nathan Ellis’ birdie on the final hole edged Andy Steed for match medalist honors Wednesday at Snow Hill Country Club.

East Clinton’s Ellis had a 35 while Clinton-Massie’s Steed finished at 36.

The final team standings had Massie with 172 and the Astros with 188. Blanchester participated in the match but had only three players.

For Blanchester Andrew Osborn had a 52 and Evan Malott finished at 64. Eason Jones posted a 68.

Aside from Ellis, East Clinton scores were Dakota Collom 46, Mitchell Ellis 57, Austin Kmatz 54, Aiden Walker 53.

For the Falcons, Owen Goodwin had 44, Logan Miller 46, Connor Stulz 46, Ethan Robinette 56 and Quinton Smith, in his first varsity match, shot a 50.