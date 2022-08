Western Brown defeats Blanchester tennis 5-0

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School tennis team was defeated by Western Brown Wednesday 5-0 in a match on the BHS courts.

Coach Julia Perry said several freshmen and first-year varsity players were in the lineup for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

Aug 25, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Western Brown 5, Blanchester 0

Singles

1-Leah Boegeman was def 1-6, 1-6

2-Katelyn Toles was def 4-6, 0-6

3-Mia Torres-Garcia was def 0-6, 0-6

Doublers

1-Ava Wright, Jenna Pelosi were def 0-6, 0-6

2-Hannah Perry, Haley Sawyer were def 0-6, 1-6