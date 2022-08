FELICITY — The Blanchester cross country team competed Wednesday in the Early Bird Invitational at Felicity High School.

Drew Wyss was the first BHS runner across the line, placing 11th in 19:49.

Kaleb Tabor went 24:46 and placed 47th while Carson Wyss was 55th in 25:52. Brendon Crothers also competed in the event, running 32:55.9.

On the girls side, Kaci Grillot was 52nd with a time of 38:05.7.

Blanchester did not have any runners in the middle school races.