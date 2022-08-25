Wilmington JV posts win over Massie at FSC

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 Thursday at Fred Summers Court.

Aidynne Tippett had two points, a kill, 13 assists, nine digs and two blocks. Riley Gerber had a kill and a block. Taija Walker served three points to go along with three kills and two blocks. Lauren Diels had nine points, nine kills, four aces and seven digs.

Lilly Trentman finished with six points, two kills, five digs and two blocks. Layla Reynolds had a kill and five digs. Alli Bayless contributed six points, two kills, six assists and four digs. Lauren Harmeling recorded nine points and three digs. Adrianna Eltzroth had three digs.